Steelers' Chris Boswell: Remains perfect
Boswell successfully made both his field-goals (26,46) along with both his PATs in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.
After an awful 2018 campaign that had him competing to keep his job this preseason, Boswell looks more like the kicker that was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017. He remains perfect through three games, hitting all five of his field-goals and all four of his PATs. While Boswell appears to have worked out his kicking issues the offense continues to struggle, averaging less than 17 points per game -- 10 fewer points per game than last season -- making him a risky fantasy play in Week 4 against the Bengals.
