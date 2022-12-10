The Steelers reinstated Boswell (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Steelers waived Matthew Wright in a corresponding move, setting the stage for Boswell to step back in as the team's kicker Sunday against the Ravens. Given that he received a lucrative contract extension in August that leaves him Baltimore's Justin Tucker as the NFL's highest-paid kickers, Boswell was always expected to get his job back once he healed up from the right groin injury that has sideline him since Week 8. The Steelers received good production while Boswell was out, as Wright converted 12 of his 14 field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point tries during his four-game run with the team.