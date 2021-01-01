Boswell (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Boswell did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday and will consequently miss his second straight contest. The veteran kicker practiced in full Wednesday, so it's unclear if he reaggravated the groin issue or is simply receiving an extra week of rest with Pittsburgh gearing up for the postseason. Matthew Wright was called up from the practice squad last week to kick for the Steelers and will likely return to the role Sunday.