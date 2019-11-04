Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores 14 points in win

Boswell made all four of his field-goals (21, 26, 33, 51) and both PATs in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

His fourth field goal proved to be the difference with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Despite the Steelers having an offense that is a shell of what it was last season Boswell has managed to average 8.5 points per game and could have another solid showing in Week 10 against a Rams club that allows 7.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.