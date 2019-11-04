Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores 14 points in win
Boswell made all four of his field-goals (21, 26, 33, 51) and both PATs in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.
His fourth field goal proved to be the difference with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Despite the Steelers having an offense that is a shell of what it was last season Boswell has managed to average 8.5 points per game and could have another solid showing in Week 10 against a Rams club that allows 7.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...