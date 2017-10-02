Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores eight points in win
Boswell connected on field goals of 30 and 49 yards, and converted two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.
This was a satisfactory outing for Boswell that had the potential to be much better. He was wide left on a 44-yard field goal try, and the scoreboard dictated that Pittsburgh attempt a two-point conversion after scoring just before the half. Boswell has now missed twice in the past two games, frustrating fantasy owners.
