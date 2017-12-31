Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores four points in win
Boswell, who was successful on all four PATs in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, converted 37 of 39 PATS and 35 of 38 field-goals, with a long of 53 yards, in 16 games in 2017.
Boswell improved significantly in terms of his accuracy, hitting on 92.1 percent of his field goal tries, compared to 84.0% last season. Pittsburgh's offense is one of the most dangerous in the league, averaging more than 25 points per game, providing ample scoring opportunities for Boswell, who is a restricted free agent in 2018.
