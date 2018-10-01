Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores six points in loss

Boswell converted on 2-of-2 field-goal (34, 39) tries during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

This season has gotten off to a rough start for Boswell, and this was his first game without a missed kick. He has not scored more than six points in any game, and faces the Falcons, against whom opposing kickers have average 7.5 points in four games, in Week 5.

