Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores six points in playoff loss

Boswell converted six of six PATs in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

This was a high-scoring affair, with both teams combing for 12 touchdowns. The difference in the game came on a 45-yard field goal by Josh Lambo with just under two minutes remaining. Boswell finished the season tied for fourth in scoring, and should be among the league leaders again next season.

