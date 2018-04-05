Steelers' Chris Boswell: Signs tender with Pittsburgh

Boswell signed his restricted free agent tender from the Steelers on Thursday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Steelers applied a second-round tender on the kicker before the March 14 deadline, all but assuring he'd be back in Pittsburgh for a fourth season. Putting pen to paper makes the transaction official. On the heels of a career-best 142-point campaign, Boswell is a candidate to put up a similar number behind an offense led by Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and likely Le'Veon Bell, who received the franchise tag for a second straight year.