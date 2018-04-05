Steelers' Chris Boswell: Signs tender with Pittsburgh
Boswell signed his restricted free agent tender from the Steelers on Thursday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The Steelers applied a second-round tender on the kicker before the March 14 deadline, all but assuring he'd be back in Pittsburgh for a fourth season. Putting pen to paper makes the transaction official. On the heels of a career-best 142-point campaign, Boswell is a candidate to put up a similar number behind an offense led by Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and likely Le'Veon Bell, who received the franchise tag for a second straight year.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Gets second-round tender•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores six points in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores four points in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores 10 points•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in loss to Patriots•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...