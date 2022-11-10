Boswell (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Boswell picked up a groin injury ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to the Eagles and has now missed his second straight practice to open Week 10. The 31-year-old's inability to participate coming off the Steelers' Week 9 bye week is a very discouraging sign for his availability, and he'll have just one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against New Orleans. Boswell converted 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts and all nine point-after tries over the first seven games of the season, and his absence would leave Matthew Wright, who was signed off the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday, to take over as Pittsburgh's starting kicker