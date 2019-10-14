Steelers' Chris Boswell: Six points in win

Boswell hit his only field-goal (20) and all three PATs in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

With Devlin Hodges making his first NFL start and the offense already without Jaylen Samuels (concussion) and James Washington (shoulder) Pittsburgh still managed to jump out to a 24-0 lead, with Boswell converting all his kicks. After losing James Conner (quadricep) the offense sputtered, and Boswell didn't get another opportunity to score in the final 23 minutes. With a Week 7 bye, the offense has time to heal heading into a Week 8 matchup with the 0-5 Dolphins.