Boswell (groin) was activated off injured reserve and will start Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Boswell had been sidelined since Week 8 due to a groin injury, but the veteran will once again return to the starting lineup after the Steelers opted to release nominal starter Matthew Wright. Wright had been a surprisingly reliable fantasy option converting 12 of his 14 field-goal attempts during that stretch, and it's possible Boswell could post similar figures alongside an offense that has struggled to consistently score touchdowns.