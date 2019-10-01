Steelers' Chris Boswell: Stays hot in blowout win

Boswell hit both his field-goals (29, 49) and all three PATs in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

Boswell is one of only four kickers without a miss this season, hitting all seven field-goals and all seven PATs through the first four games. The offense has averaged 24 points per game since Pittsburgh's awful 33-3 Week 1 loss to New England as they head into a Week 5 game against division rival Baltimore. In two games against Baltimore last season Boswell averaged just 5.5 fantasy points.