Steelers' Chris Boswell: Stays hot in win

Boswell made all three of his field-goal tries (25, 30, 37) and both his extra-point attempts in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Boswell capped Pittsburgh's first possession -- a 13 play drive -- with a field goal to start the scoring. Less than 90 seconds later he booted a PAT to give the Steelers a 10-0 lead. Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo in Week 15 and Boswell is one of only 16 players still on Pittsburgh's active roster from the last game between these two teams. Although he has been nearly perfect this season fantasy owners may want to find another kicking option as the Bills yield the fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers (3.7 per game).