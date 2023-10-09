Boswell converted all three of his field-goal attempts during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense largely struggled once again Sunday, but Boswell put the team on the board in the second quarter by making a 43-yard field-goal, and he also drilled two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter. Boswell had to win a kicking competition in the preseason to retain his job after making just 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last year. However, heading into the Steelers' Week 6 bye, he's converted all 10 of his field-goal attempts while making all five of his extra-point tries this season.