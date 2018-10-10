Steelers' Chris Boswell: Sticking around as Pittsburgh's kicker

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Boswell would remain the Steelers' kicker for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "[Boswell] has delivered for us a lot the last few years," Tomlin said.

Boswell converted only five of his six extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons, already giving three misfires from that range this season. He's also knocked down only three of his six field-goal tries, with all of those misfires coming from between 40 and 49 yards. Despite Boswell's lack of efficiency on the short attempts, the Steelers haven't yet reached their breaking point with the 27-year-old, though there's undoubtedly some frustration after he inked a four-year extension prior to the season. That large contract should give him a decent amount of leash so long as his accuracy woes don't take an even more significant turn for the worse.