Steelers' Chris Boswell: Sticking around as Pittsburgh's kicker
Coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Boswell would remain the Steelers' kicker for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "[Boswell] has delivered for us a lot the last few years," Tomlin said.
Boswell converted only five of his six extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons, already giving three misfires from that range this season. He's also knocked down only three of his six field-goal tries, with all of those misfires coming from between 40 and 49 yards. Despite Boswell's lack of efficiency on the short attempts, the Steelers haven't yet reached their breaking point with the 27-year-old, though there's undoubtedly some frustration after he inked a four-year extension prior to the season. That large contract should give him a decent amount of leash so long as his accuracy woes don't take an even more significant turn for the worse.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...