Boswell made both of his field-goal tries and went 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-24 victory against Baltimore.

Boswell put the Steelers on the board midway through the second quarter with a big 57-yard field goal. He added another FG -- this time a chip shot from 25 yards -- in the third period. The veteran kicker made his first two PAT tries, but he missed his third attempt, which came with under one minute remaining in the game and could have given Pittsburgh a three-point lead. Though it wasn't immediately evident on the broadcast, the miss was eventually clarified to have been blocked, and it didn't end up costing the Steelers since Baltimore's Tyler Loop couldn't convert a 44-yard field-goal try as time expired. Boswell heads into the postseason having made 27 of 32 FG attempts -- including 9 of 11 from 50-plus yards -- over 17 contests. The blocked PAT on Sunday was his first extra-point miss of the campaign on his 43rd try.