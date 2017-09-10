Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Three points in win

Boswell converted all three extra point attempts in Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

The Browns did a good job holding the Steelers to just 290 yards of total offense, limiting Boswell's scoring opportunities. Considering all of the weapons Pittsburgh has, fantasy owners should feel confident sticking with Boswell at home against Minnesota in Week 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories