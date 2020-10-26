Boswell made both his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

Boswell's fantasy production has been remarkably consistent over the first six games of the season, and he had a season-high nine points in Week 7. The 29-year-old was perfect once again Sunday as he's now converted on all nine of his field-goal attempts while going 20-for-21 on extra-point tries. He faces a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 8, but Boswell has been effective behind the Steelers' strong offensive attack.