Boswell (hip) is inactive for Monday's game against Washington.
This news was expected after Boswell was downgraded to doubtful Sunday. He's been outstanding this season, connecting on 18 of 19 field-goal attempts (95 percent). Matthew Wright will kick for the Steelers on Monday.
