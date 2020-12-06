The Steelers downgraded Boswell (hip) from questionable to doubtful for Monday's game versus Washington.
Boswell wasn't added to the Steelers' injury report until Saturday, an indication the hip issue may have surfaced during the team's final practice of the week. In any case, Boswell is trending in the wrong direction as Monday's game approaches, and he looks poised to miss his first contest since the 2018 season. The Steelers are expected to promote Matthew Wright from the practice squad to serve as their Week 13 kicker.
