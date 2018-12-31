Steelers' Chris Boswell: Was sidelined with groin injury
A groin injury was at the root of Boswell's placement on injured reserve prior to Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The legitimacy of Boswell's groin issue is somewhat questionable, as the 27-year-old had displayed uncharacteristically poor accuracy through the Steelers' first 15 games but was never regular featured on the team's injury reports prior to being shut down. In any case, after signing a four-year extension in August, Boswell is in danger of losing his roster spot for good in 2019 after converting only 13 of his 20 field-goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra-point tries before landing on IR. Further hurting Boswell's future within the organization was the fact that the replacement kicker the Steelers signed for the game against Cincinnati, Matt McCrane, nailed all of his kicks, including one from 49 yards out. Pittsburgh is expected to decide on Boswell's fate within the next several weeks, as he'll be due a $2 million roster bonus in March.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks to rebound in 2019•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Does his part in crushing defeat•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses again in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Keeping kicking job•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Job put on notice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...