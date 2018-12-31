Steelers' Chris Boswell: Was sidelined with groin injury

A groin injury was at the root of Boswell's placement on injured reserve prior to Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The legitimacy of Boswell's groin issue is somewhat questionable, as the 27-year-old had displayed uncharacteristically poor accuracy through the Steelers' first 15 games but was never regular featured on the team's injury reports prior to being shut down. In any case, after signing a four-year extension in August, Boswell is in danger of losing his roster spot for good in 2019 after converting only 13 of his 20 field-goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra-point tries before landing on IR. Further hurting Boswell's future within the organization was the fact that the replacement kicker the Steelers signed for the game against Cincinnati, Matt McCrane, nailed all of his kicks, including one from 49 yards out. Pittsburgh is expected to decide on Boswell's fate within the next several weeks, as he'll be due a $2 million roster bonus in March.