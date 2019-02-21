Steelers' Chris Boswell: Will have competition

General manager Kevin Colbert indicated that Boswell (groin) will have competition for his position ahead of the upcoming season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Boswell is due a $2 million roster bonus in March, so if he sticks around through the offseason to actually "have competition," he'd probably still have a long leash entering the preseason. The hope is that Boswell can return to his 2017 Pro Bowl form.