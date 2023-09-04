Boswell is set to begin the season as the Steelers' starting placekicker after the team waived B.T. Potter on Aug. 26, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Boswell had some competition for his job during the offseason after converting just 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last year, but he had a strong preseason this year and managed to stave off Potter to keep his job. Boswell has had nine field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards in each of the last two seasons, and he converted 83.3 percent of those tries.