Boswell will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars while seeking a contract extension, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Boswell is in the third year of his four-year, $20 million contract, and he is due to make $3.12 million and $3.22 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. He has been one of the most accurate kickers since entering the NFL in 2015 and has connected on 90 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in five of the last six seasons. In 17 regular-season games in 2024, Boswell made a career-high 41 field goals (on 44 attempts, including 13-for-15 from 50-plus yards) while converting all 35 of his extra-point tries. Boswell's absence during practice has opened the door for undrafted rookie Ben Sauls to handle kicking duties during special teams periods in practice, and the latter will serve as the Steelers' starting kicker Saturday.