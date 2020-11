The Steelers designated Wormley (knee) for a return from injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Wormley returned to practice for the first time since he was placed on IR on Oct. 31, as the team will have 21 days to activated the defensive end. Wormley has barely played on defense this year, averaging 8.5 defensive snaps, so his absence and impending return won't affect much from an IDP perspective.