Steelers' Chris Wormley: Dealt to Pittsburgh
The Ravens agreed Friday to trade Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wormley stands to fill a rotational role along Pittsburgh's defensive line, just as he did in Baltimore during the last two seasons. The 26-year-old notched a career-high 33 total tackles across 16 games in 2019, but he doesn't boast much upside in terms of sack production.
