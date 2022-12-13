Wormley will need season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Ravens, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wormley's exact injury is still unknown, but it's clear whatever it was is significant enough to end his season. His absence for the remainder of the 2022 campaign is certainly a blow the Steelers' depth on the defensive line moving forward. He'll now focus on being healthy for next year, while Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal will likely play increased roles in the finals weeks of the season.