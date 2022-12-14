Wormley (knee) suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.

Wormley sustained a significant knee injury in the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Ravens, which has now been confirmed to have been a torn ACL according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The defensive end will now shift his focus to rehabbing the injury and look to be ready for the 2023 campaign. Jonathan Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster Wednesday to replace Wormley on the defensive line.