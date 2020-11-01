site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Will miss at least three weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
The Steelers placed Wormley (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Wormley has barely played on defensive this year, averaging 8.5 defensive snaps per game and recording three tackles. He's eligible to return to the lineup Week 11 against the Jaguars.
