Blake signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old will head to Pittsburgh after the team also waived wide receiver Javon McKinley (undisclosed) with an injury designation Thursday. Blake spent the first three seasons of his career in a backup and special-teams role with Atlanta, where he registered career-lows statistics (4-25-0) while playing 102 offensive snaps over 16 regular-season games. The 2018 undrafted free agent likely will compete with Anthony Miller, Cody White and Gunner Olszewski for a spot on the Steelers' final 53-man roster.
More News
-
Christian Blake: Cut by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Christian Blake: Inks deal in Arizona•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Sees one target in loss•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Held without catch in Week 17•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Could get run as No. 3 wideout•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Catches first pass since Week 5•