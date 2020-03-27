Steelers' Christian Kuntz: Inks NFL deal
Kuntz agreed to a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Mark Kaboly of The Athleticreports.
Kuntz recently suited up for Dallas in the XFL's shortened season, and has the capabilities to play linebacker and fill in at long snapper. The Duquense product will likely provide depth at outside linebacker should he make the roster in 2020.
