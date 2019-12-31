Play

Scotland-Williamson signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The 26-year-old was unable to make Pittsburgh's season-opening roster, but he ended up back with the team on the practice squad. Scotland-Williamson has yet to make his NFL debut.

