Steelers' Chuck Clark: Deemed questionable due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Clark came down with an illness and didn't practice Friday. He'll have two days to recover enough to suit up against Indianapolis. Clark logged an 87 percent defensive snap share against Green Bay last Sunday and tallied five tackles (three solo).
