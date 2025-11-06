default-cbs-image
Clark (illness) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Clark missed Sunday's game versus the Colts with an illness, but it seems like he's on track to return to action in Week 10. However, with the Steelers' recent acquisition of safety Kyle Dugger via trade, it's not totally clear what role Clark will have against the Chargers on Sunday.

