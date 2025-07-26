The Steelers signed Clark (undisclosed) to a contract Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Clark played in 12 regular-season games for the Jets in 2024, finishing with 69 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery before ending the year on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. The veteran safety, who spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Ravens, will return to the AFC North as a member of the Steelers, where he is expected to provide depth in the secondary.