Clark recorded eight tackles (six solo) in the Steelers' win over the Jets on Sunday.

One of Clark's tackles went for a loss, as he wrapped up Justin Fields behind the line of scrimmage on a third-and-three designed run in the fourth quarter to force a punt. Clark played just 50 percent of the defensive snaps but figures to draw into an every-down role in Week 2 after DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury against New York. Elliott has already been ruled out for Pittsburgh's upcoming date with the Seahawks.