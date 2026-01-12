Clark logged 51 tackles (31 solo) along with three pass defenses and a forced fumble over 15 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Clark joined the Steelers on a one-year contract ahead of the 2025 campaign, but his production declined during his first year with his new team. He recorded his lowest number of tackles since the 2018 season and wasn't very effective at defending passes. Clark will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason and could have to settle for another short-term deal ahead of his age-31 season.