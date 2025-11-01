Clark (illness) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

The veteran safety from Virginia Tech was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after coming down with an illness. However, it now appears he won't be able to suit up in Week 9. While Clark misses his second game of the season Sunday, expect Kyle Dugger and Juan Thornhill to operate as the Steelers' top safeties.