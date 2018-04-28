Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Pittsburgh lands in third round

The Steelers selected Okorafor in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

Okorafor (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) is a Western Michigan product with a hulking frame ideal for the strong side of a formation, which might make him more of a right tackle prospect in the NFL after playing on the left for the Broncos. An eventual look at guard isn't out of the question, either, but Okorafor will in any case spend time developing as a backup initially.