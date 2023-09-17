Okorafor (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup with the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Okorafor suffered a concussion in the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1, but he appears ready to go for Week 2. He'll be back in his starting role at right tackle.
More News
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Suffers head injury•
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Re-signs with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Won't play at Green Bay•
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor: Ruled out of Sunday's game•