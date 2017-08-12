Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: Two long catches in preseason opener
Hamilton hauled in both of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Hamilton was responsible for this game's two longest plays, catching a 44-yard deep ball and a 28-yard touchdown from quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter. This was a good start, but he'll need to impress further if he wants to earn consistent playing time in Pittsburgh's deep receiving corps.
