Hamilton hauled in both of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Hamilton was responsible for this game's two longest plays, catching a 44-yard deep ball and a 28-yard touchdown from quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter. This was a good start, but he'll need to impress further if he wants to earn consistent playing time in Pittsburgh's deep receiving corps.

