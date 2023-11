Holcomb was carted off the field Thursday night with an apparent serious knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The linebacker assisted on two tackles before exiting in the first half. Holcomb signed a three-year with the Steelers in the offseason after spending his first four seasons with Washington. In the first seven games of 2023, he recorded 52 tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.