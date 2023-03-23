Holcomb should be ready to participate in OTAs after he recently said that his foot is fully healed, Joe Rutter of Trib Live reports.

Holcomb, who underwent season-ending foot surgery that ultimately caused him to miss the final 10 games of the 2022 campaign, is currently in line to be back at full strength by the time Pittsburgh's offseason program begins. The 26-year-old just signed with the Steelers on March 15 after having spent his first four NFL seasons in Washington, and he should eventually command a starting linebacker role this coming fall.