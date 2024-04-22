Holcomb (knee) still doesn't have a timeline for when he may be able to return to the field, Adam Borst of SteelersNow.com reports.

Holcomb suffered a significant knee injury Week 9 against the Titans that required season-ending surgery to repair. Since then there has been speculation that the damage done was enough to keep the North Carolina product on the sidelines permanently, bringing an early end to his career. However, according to general manager Omar Khan, Holcolmb is, "working extremely hard to get back. I don't really have much to add on a timeline." He further stated, "It was a major injury, but he is working hard and I'm optimistic about all the effort he's going to put into getting back on the field."