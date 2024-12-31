The Steelers designated Holcomb (knee) to return from the PUP list Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Holcomb hasn't played since Week 9 of the 2023 season, when he suffered a severe knee injury in a game against the Titans. There was some initial speculation that the injury could be career-threatening, so it's a big positive for the veteran linebacker to have progressed far enough in his rehab to return to practice. It remains to be seen if Holcomb will see game action this season, either in Week 18 or at some point in the playoffs.