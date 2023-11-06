Pittsburgh placed Holcomb (knee) on its injured reserve list Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
As expected, Holcomb is now poised to spend the rest of the campaign on the injured reserve list after sustaining a severe knee injury Thursday versus Tennessee. In his place, Elandon Roberts should garner a larger role for the remainder of the year.
