Holcomb recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection during Sunday's 17-10 win against the Ravens.
Holcomb continues his solid start to the season as he's logged five or more in every game so far. The 27-year-old set new season highs for himself in both solo and total tackles Sunday and will look to continue his efficient production after the Steelers return from their bye week.
More News
-
Steelers' Cole Holcomb: Racks up eight tackles•
-
Steelers' Cole Holcomb: Cleared from foot issue•
-
Steelers' Cole Holcomb: Strikes deal with Steelers•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: IR-bound with foot injury•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Visiting specialist•