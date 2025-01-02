Share Video

Holcomb (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Holcomb will miss the entire 2024 regular season due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. The injury was initially thought of as career-threatening, but the 28-year-old progressed enough in his recovery to be designated to return from the PUP list Tuesday. He was a limited practice participant all week, and while he won't be activated off the PUP list ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale, he has a chance to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

