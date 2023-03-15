Holcomb (foot) and the Steelers agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday pending physical, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Holcomb will head to Pittsburgh after spending the first four seasons of his career in Washington, most recently racking up 69 tackles and a pass deflection over seven games in 2022. The linebacker sustained a foot injury in late October and failed to play in any of the Commanders' final 10 games, but he's expected to be ready for OTA's after undergoing surgery in December. With Robert Spillane signing with the Raiders, Holcomb will compete with Devin Bush and Myles Jack for usage at interior linebacker in 2023.
